Film Picks: Madeline's Madeline

MADELINE'S MADELINE (M18)

93 minutes/Opens today/4 stars

Teenager Madeline (Helena Howard) is not just an in-betweener in age - she is in between reality and fantasy because of her mental illness and in between two older women, each seeking control of her.

Her mother Regina (actress and film-maker Miranda July) sees her as damaged and in need of care, while Evangeline (Molly Parker), the head of a physical theatre troupe, sees in her a gifted actor.

This powerful drama about the complicated bonds among women - beautifully acted and featuring a head-spinning variety of dream-like images - is directed and co-written by Josephine Decker, a noted performance artist and documentary maker.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Till Aug 26, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: madmad.peatix.com

NUS ARTS FESTIVAL

The film component of the festival is always interesting for its mix of the popular and the yet-to-be-discovered.

This year, the focus is on Asian cinema and one of the more interesting picks is Maineland (2017, rating to be advised, 89 minutes). The documentary follows the lives of two students, Stella and Harry, among the thousands from China arriving in the United States each year to study.

Documentary-maker Miao Wang points her camera at the pair as they settle into an elite boarding school in rural Maine, preparing themselves for their big American adventure.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Level 2 Education Resource Centre, 8 College Avenue West MRT: Dover WHEN: Sept 7 - 23, various times ADMISSION: Free with registration at NUSartsfestival.com

26TH ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL

Each year's edition brings a batch of high-quality, challenging work and it should be no different this year. The opening film, drama-comedy Longing (2017, M18, 103 minutes), has ageing bachelor Ariel (Shai Avivi, far left) discovering that his former college girlfriend has kept a secret from him for 20 years - one that will shake up his life for good. Also stars Neta Riskin.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Aug 29 to Sept 2 ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg