Film picks: Klaus, The Muppet Movie and Ip Man 4

KLAUS (PG)

Streaming on Netflix

This animated feature, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons and Rashida Jones, features an old-fashioned 2-D look and a relaxed, all-ages storytelling style that stays away from the overly cute or jittery, for which it has earned a 98 per cent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jesper (Schwartzman) is the lazy and entitled heir who is forced to become a postman in Smeerensburg, a blighted town close to the Arctic Circle, in the hope that he will shape up. There, he meets fishmonger Alva (Jones) and Klaus (Simmons) a bearded toymaker.

THE MUPPET MOVIE 40TH ANNIVERSARY (PG)

This New Year's Day, The Projector will set up colouring activity stations for children at this screening of the first - some say the best - movie adaption of the classic television series.

Directed by James Frawley and produced by Muppets creator Jim Henson and released in 1979, it tells the story of Kermit the Frog's journey from swamp to Hollywood and the friends he makes along the way.

WHERE: The Projector, level 5, Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

WHEN: Jan 1, 2pm

ADMISSION: $13.50

INFO: theprojector.sg

IP MAN 4: THE FINALE (PG13)

105 minutes / 3.5 stars

In the last of the biopics loosely based on the Wing Chun master of the film's title, Ip Man (Donnie Yen) has travelled from Hong Kong to San Francisco looking for a school for his son.

Like the gunslinger cursed with being called the fastest draw in the West, he cannot get a moment's peace, what with blowhards and wannabes calling him out for duels.

The message of Chinese ethnic pride - always there in the background - is now a rallying cry.

In snooty private academies filled with bullying Billys and Beckys and in a Marine unit run by a white supremacist commander, Yen's Ip Man teaches the local Chinese how to grow a spine.