Film Picks: John Lui Film Correspondent recommends

BYO CINEMA

Organised by the Singapore Film Commission, this free open-air celebration of Singapore cinema heads into its third film tomorrow with Ramen Teh (left, 2018, PG, 90 minutes), director Eric Khoo's drama about food linking members of a family across disparate cultures and generations.

Japanese actor Takumi Saitoh is Masato, a chef searching for links to his family that take him from Japan to Singapore. It also stars Jeanette Aw and Mark Lee.

Ramen Teh will screen at 7pm at Singapore Botanic Gardens' Eco Lake Lawn.

WHERE: MRT: Various locations, including Design Orchard Rooftop (Somerset), GSS Popup@Grange Road Carpark (Somerset), Singapore Botanic Gardens (Botanic Gardens) WHEN: Now to Sept 28 ADMISSION: Free INFO: View schedule of all films and screening locations and indicate interest in attending at www.facebook.com/events/615609302293399

TALES FROM THE MAINLAND

Six elementary school children have been raped by their principal in southern China. The case is suppressed through political connections. But activist Ye Haiyan - better known on social media by the nickname Hooligan Sparrow - takes up the cause of the girls and this documentary follows their progress.

Hooligan Sparrow (2016, M18, 84 minutes), comprised of footage smuggled out of China, won a nomination for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

It is screened as part of Tales From The Mainland, a celebration of films from China.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Various times; Hooligan Sparrow screens tomorrow and on July 21 ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: For bookings and information, go to theprojector.sg

N.O.W. 2019

The N.O.W. project has a mission to ''make visible the multifaceted and capable women, their voices and their not ordinary work''.

The film portion of the event, which also covers music, visual arts, workshops and talks, will feature four works by women.

Among them is the crime thriller Spoor (2017, rating to be confirmed, 128 minutes), from respected Polish director Agnieszka Holland.

In a remote, mountainous part of Poland, a reclusive woman, Janina (Agnieszka Mandat) is the sole witness to a series of killings, but no one believes her testimony. The film is the winner of the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and winner of Best Director at the Polish Film Festival.

WHERE: Home of Theatreworks, 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: July 19 & 20, various times ADMISSION: $12 INFO: notordinarywork.com