Film Picks: Japanese Film Festival

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL

One of the closing films of this year's edition is the drama, Early Summer (1951, PG, 125 minutes), from revered director Yasujiro Ozu.

He is in his element here, examining how people behave in family units, especially when personal desires and family duty are in conflict.

Actress Setsuko Hara (with Chikage Awashima) won acclaim for playing Noriko, a woman of marriageable age caught between her family's wishes and her own wants. WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sunday, 4.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO:theprojector.sg

LEANING INTO THE WIND: ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (PG)

97 minutes

British artist Andy Goldsworthy makes art out of things he finds on the land: twigs, rocks, flowers and other natural objects.

Unlike other artists, who might work with clay or paint in a studio, how Goldsworthy walks into fields and forests to bend, fold, cut and arrange objects is visually fascinating.

German director Thomas Riedelsheimer's camera follows the artist to the outdoors and also into galleries and museums.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sunday, 5.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

LADY BIRD (M18)

Showing on HBO, HBO On Demand and HBO Go

There have been other good coming-of-age stories with female protagonists - The Edge Of Seventeen (2016) and The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015) come to mind - but what sets this one apart is the compellingly drawn mother-daughter relationship.

Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) is a high-schooler who dreams of leaving home for college, to escape her controlling mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf), and what she considers the cultural desert of Sacramento, California.

In the meantime, she and best friend Julie (Beanie Feldstein) learn about femininity, boys and sex, the meaning of friendship and living with parents who are flawed human beings.