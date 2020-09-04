Film Picks: Honeyland

HONEYLAND (PG13)

86 minutes/Streaming on Projector Plus/

This 2020 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature and Best International Film puts the focus on Hatidze Muratova, a woman who lives in the rugged, desolate mountains of Macedonia. She is among the few remaining European harvesters of honey from wild hives, with her meagre earnings supporting her and her ailing mother.

Close by, a new family appears. She is happy to share her honey-harvesting secrets with them, but will her generosity backfire?

WHERE: Projector Plus ADMISSION: $10 for a 48-hour rental period INFO: theprojector.sg

THE HATER (R21)

136 minutes /Netflix/4 Stars

In this psychological thriller from Poland, Maciej Musialowski is Tomasz, or "Tomek" to his friends. The law student from the provinces becomes a drab satellite of the sparkling Krasucki family.

He takes a special interest in gorgeous daughter Gabi (Vanessa Aleksander). The family of liberal elites happily accept Tomek's labour when he is recruited into their political cause but shudder at the thought of seeing him as an equal.

What follows is a gripping tale of revenge set in the Internet culture of the right-wingers who wail about manhoods trampled by feminists and a proud white race erased by non-white immigrants.

TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH (PG)

120 minutes

Making its premiere in South-east Asia, this work blends comedy, romance and thriller styles - a hallmark of director Kiyoshi Kurosawa.

Former J-pop star Atsuko Maeda is Yoko, a travel show host who ventures to Uzbekistan with a crew in the hope of making a programme, only to find an unexpected adventure.

Selected as the closing film for the Locarno Film Festival 2019, it was made to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Uzbekistan.

WHERE: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise WHEN: Tomorrow to Sept 26, various times ADMISSION: $10 INFO: asianfilmarchive.org