Film Picks: Heavy Trip (M18)

HEAVY TRIP (M18)

92 minutes

This Finnish movie is back by popular demand, so get tickets for this hit of the recently ended Nordic Film Festival quickly before they are sold out again.

This is a comedy about lads from a Finnish village who play, in their own words, "symphonic post-apocalyptic reindeer-grinding extreme war pagan Fennoscandian metal" while trying to find girlfriends. They avoid being bullied and finagle their way into a Norwegian metal festival.

The movie has won awards around Europe and gushing reviews from critics who love its gentle humour.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.10pm ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD (M18)

100 minutes/3.5 stars

Rambo has a big knife, he knows he is a butcher and he gets on with the work.

The 2008 Rambo movie made money using a simple formula: Make the bad guys really bad, then have them die in spectacularly gory ways.

That buffet of blood carries on in the fifth movie in the franchise. There is an efficient first act that establishes Rambo (Sylvester Stallone, left) as a happy man, surrounded by the love of his housekeeper Maria (Adriana Barraza) and her college-age daughter Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal). His happy domesticity is all in the service of the vengeance plot to follow, of course.

The minute Gabrielle appears, it is clear that every time she hugs her mother, and with each serene sunset horse-ride she takes with her "uncle" Rambo, the warrant for her sacrifice to the evil men of the cartel is further signed.

MIDSOMMAR (R21)

147 minutes/4 stars

Horror movies are often cloaked in night, relying on the darkness to unsettle and scare.

Writer-director Ari Aster, creator of last year's breakout horror hit Hereditary, takes a completely counter-intuitive approach by having Midsommar take place in mid-summer in Sweden, when the sun never fully sets.

Devastated by personal tragedy, an emotionally fragile Dani (Florence Pugh, above) decides to tag along on a trip with her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) and his buddies.

Their Swedish friend Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren) is taking them to his commune during a major mid-summer festival, where he says there will be pageantry and dressing up.