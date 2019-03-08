Film Picks: Happiness Film Festival

HAPPINESS FILM FESTIVAL

Launched this year to promote discussion about and awareness of happiness, the line-up includes The Work (2017, NC16, 87 minutes), which won the best documentary feature at the Sheffield Doc/Fest 2017.

In Folsom State Prison in California, inmates take a four-day group therapy session in which these hard men reveal, often while showing great emotional distress, the trauma they have carried with them since childhood.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: March 20 to 24, various times ADMISSION: $15 for general admission & $36 for a bundle of tickets to three different films from happinessfilmfestival.peatix.com INFO: E-mail info@happinessinitiative.sg

LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT (PG13)

110 minutes

Screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival last year, this drama from celebrated Chinese writer-director Bi Gan (Kaili Blues, 2015) is about how a man returning to his home town in China sparks bittersweet memories.

Stars Huang Jue, Tang Wei and Sylvia Chang.

WHERE: GV Suntec, 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade/Esplanade WHEN: March 23, 12.50pm ADMISSION: Singapore Film Society membership, from $18 a month (sign up online at www.singaporefilmsociety.com) INFO: E-mail info@singaporefilmsociety.com or go to www.singaporefilmsociety.com

NUS ARTS FESTIVAL 2019

The event this year marks the 90th anniversary of the National University of Singapore's Department of Mathematics. Four films with a numbers theme will be screened.

One highlight is the anime Summer Wars (2009, PG, 114 minutes), from acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda (Wolf Children, 2012; The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, 2006). The film tells the story of mathematically gifted high-schooler Kenji and what happens when his code is used to create havoc in the virtual and real worlds.

Associate Professor Deborah Shamoon from the Department of Japanese Studies, whose key area of research is manga and anime, will present a short talk on the creation of virtual worlds before the screening on March 22 at 7.30pm.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Level 2 Education Resource Centre, 8 College Ave West MRT: Kent Ridge/Buona Vista/Clementi WHEN: March 15 to 23, various times ADMISSION: Free with registration at www.nus.edu.sg/cfa/NAF_2019/index.html