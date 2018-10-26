Film Picks: Halloweenie!, Beautiful Boy, and more

HALLOWEENIE!

In time for Halloween next week, The Projector is screening a number of popular horror movies to get your scare on.

Although the screening of cult favourite The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) is sold out, you can still snag tickets for other films such as Corpse Bride (2005), the stop-motion animation about a man and his zombie bride; or The Evil Dead (1981), the classic film directed by Sam Raimi, about a group of college students who suffer from demonic possession.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Till Sunday, various times INFO: theprojector.sg/category/halloweenie

Yip Wai Yee

BEAUTIFUL BOY (M18)

120 minutes/4 stars

In this adaptation of two memoirs - one written by writer David Sheff and the other by his son Nic - Steve Carell plays David, a comfortably middle-class man whose son (Timothee Chalamet) is a methamphetamine addict.

This is a gorgeously shot, quietly arresting portrait of a relationship that tests the limits of unconditional love - how much should a parent take before he cuts ties and walks away? - where everything rests on buying the idea that David loves his son and Nic is worthy of that love.

John Lui

SGIFF PRESENTS: MOONLIGHT CINEMA

Catch a film outdoors for a change at the inaugural Moonlight Cinema series at Gardens by the Bay, which will be screening two heartwarming films that happen to have the same name, My Girl. Tonight, it is the 1991 American film which stars Macaulay Culkin and Anna Chlumsky as childhood friends who must learn to wrestle with ideas of death.

Tomorrow's screening will be the 2003 Thai cult comedy about a young man who reminisces about his first love in 1980s Thailand.

The characters' experiences in the two movies may vary greatly, but the films share the same themes of sweet childhood innocence and first crushes.

WHERE: Supertree Grove Lawn, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 9pm ADMISSION: Free, register your interest at www.facebook.com/events/291749464888211

Yip Wai Yee