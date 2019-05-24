Film Picks: Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch

GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH

Thrones junkies - your watch has not ended.

The finale might have just aired, but coming next week is this two-hour documentary from British film-maker Jeanie Finlay. It gets behind the scenes to look at what goes into one of the most expensive, ambitious and popular shows in the world.

Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch will debut in Asia at the same time as the United States on Monday at 9am, exclusively on HBO Go and HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420).

FRENCH ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL

The festival, now in its eighth edition, will showcase five feature films and 10 short films.

Screening tomorrow is Minuscule 2: Mandibles From Far Away (2019, 92 minutes). In this wordless animated feature for the family, a ladybug is trapped in a box and unless its insect friends help, the hapless creature could get sent far away.

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Till Sunday, various times ADMISSION: From $8 a screening for Alliance Francaise members, from $10 for non-members; free screenings for selected films INFO: alliancefrancaise.org.sg/french-animation-film-festival-2019-2/

ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL

Showing at The Projector today is Human Capital (2013, 111 minutes, R21), about what happens after two families at the opposite ends of the wealth spectrum interact following a traffic accident the night before Christmas Eve.

The drama is adapted from the novel of the same title by American writer Stephen Amidon and was Italy's nominee for the Academy Awards in 2014.

WHERE/MRT: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road (Nicoll Highway); GV Plaza, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road (Dhoby Ghaut) WHEN: Until June 7, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: Download the booklet at www.ambsingapore.esteri.it; for schedule and bookings, go to theprojector.sg/italianfilmfest or www.gv.com.sg