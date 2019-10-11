Film Picks : Faces of Korean women

FACES OF KOREAN WOMEN

This programme of 24 films is curated by the Asian Film Archive to mark a century of Korean cinema. The focus is on women in film, with the slate going back to the 1930s to showcase works with strong female characters.

One critic called action flick The Villainess (M18, 129 minutes, screens tomorrow at 8pm) "a hyperkinetic mix of Kill Bill, La Femme Nikita and John Wick".

This violent tale of revenge features Kim Ok-bin as Sook-hee, a woman raised by gangsters to be the perfect killer, who then becomes an agent for the government until her past catches up with her.

WHERE: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Fort Canning WHEN: Till Nov 17 ADMISSION: $10 a ticket, $20 for three tickets and $30 for five tickets INFO: asianfilmarchive.org

SO LONG, MY SON (PG)

185 minutes/opens tomorrow

Over its luxurious three-hour run-time, this story packs in threads about forced abortions, labour-camp stints for listening to decadent Western pop, attempted suicide and extramarital liaisons.

If it all sounds like prime-time soap opera material, that is because it is. But celebrated Chinese film-maker Wang Xiaoshuai, master of social realist dramas like the prize-winning Beijing Bicycle (2001), Shanghai Dreams (2005) and 11 Flowers (2011) never lapses into mawkishness.

The son of Yaojun (Wang Jingchun) and Liyun (Yong Mei) is killed in an accident. The pain is felt all the more keenly because he is their only child, the result of China's population control policy. Over the next three decades, the after-effects of that death linger on in the lives of the couple and their friends and relatives.

Wang and Yong won the Silver Bear for Best Actor and Best Actress at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival.

WHERE: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise MRT: Dhoby Ghaut / Fort Canning WHEN: Tomorrow to Oct 28, various times ADMISSION: $10 from solongmyson.peatix.com INFO: www.asianfilmarchive.org

IRISH FILM FESTIVAL

Six films from Ireland will be showcased at this inaugural event, ranging from the less well-known to the famous, such as romantic musical Once (2007), winner of an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The opening film is Float Like A Butterfly (PG13, 101 minutes, screens on Oct 20 at 1.30pm). Set mostly in the 1970s, the story is seen through the eyes of Frances (Hazel Doupe, left), a boxing enthusiast who idolises heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. Having grown up in a rural, nomadic community and with a father who seems to have given up on life, she faces tremendous odds finding happiness.

Film-maker Carmel Winters and production designer Toma McCullim will speak at the screening.

WHERE: Filmgarde Bugis +, Level 5, 201 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Wednesday to Oct 31 ADMISSION: $15 INFO: www.irishfilmfestival.sg