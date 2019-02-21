Film picks: Doomsday, A Quiet Place and Cold Pursuit

Doomsday (M18)

108 minutes/On Netflix/3.5 stars

This futuristic virus-outbreak thriller from 2008 has it all - exploding rabbits, a car crashing through a bus, cannibals with purple mohawks, gladiators hacking each other. English writer-director Neil Marshall blended everything he loved about Mad Max (1979), Escape From New York (1981) and Gladiator (2000) to make his homage to post-apocalypse movies.

The story threatens to collapse under its own silliness at several points, but there is a cheekiness to it that sees it through to its messy conclusion.

A Quiet Place (PG13)

86 minutes/On HBO GO/3.5 stars

In this thriller about an Earth overrun by bear-sized bugs that hunt using sound, director, co-writer and co-star John Krasinski avoids the gimmick blighting the modern monster movie: Kill one disposable character every 15 minutes.



A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt (left) and Millicent Simmonds. PHOTO: PARAMOUNT PICTURES



Within 15 minutes of opening, a terrible event happens, proving that no character, no matter how central, is safe. In so doing, Krasinski gives this thriller a sense of dread few monster movies of late have achieved.

A Quiet Place will be available on HBO Signature on Feb 26 at 4am, HBO on March 12 at 9pm, and HBO On Demand from March 18.

Cold Pursuit (NC16)

119 minutes/Now showing/3.5 stars



A Colorado snowplow operator (Liam Neeson) seeks vengeance for the murder of his son. PHOTO: SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT / LIONSGATE



In a role that cannot be said to be a stretch, Neeson plays a decent bloke with a set of skills that allow him to break a man's neck with not much more than a stern look.

Nels Coxman (Neeson) operates a snowplough for a Colorado ski resort. His son is found dead from a drug overdose. Later, the father is told that the son may have been murdered by a mob boss nicknamed Viking (Tom Bateman). Coxman takes advantage of his record as an upstanding citizen and his knowledge of the mountains to take down the gang, one member at a time.

What sets this thriller apart is that all characters, good and evil, are invested with personalities and drive. There is much less focus on Neeson's one-man-army than in a standard revenge flick.