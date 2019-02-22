Film Picks: Doomsday

DOOMSDAY (M18)

108 minutes/On Netflix/3.5 stars

This futuristic virus-outbreak thriller from 2008 has it all - exploding rabbits, a car crashing through a bus, cannibals with purple mohawks and gladiators hacking each other.

English writer-director Neil Marshall blended everything he loved about Mad Max (1979), Escape From New York (1981) and Gladiator (2000) to make his homage to post-apocalypse movies.

The story threatens to collapse under its own silliness at several points, but there is a cheekiness to it that sees it through to its messy conclusion.

A QUIET PLACE (PG13)

86 minutes/On HBO Go/ 3.5 stars

In this thriller about an Earth overrun by bear-sized bugs that hunt using sound, director, co-writer and co-star John Krasinski avoids the gimmick blighting the modern monster movie - kill one disposable character every 15 minutes.

Within 15 minutes of opening, a terrible event happens, proving that no character, no matter how central, is safe. In doing so, Krasinski gives this thriller a sense of dread few monster movies of late have achieved.

A Quiet Place will be available on HBO Signature on Tuesday at 4am, HBO on March 12 at 9pm, and HBO On Demand from March 18.

COLD PURSUIT (NC16)

119 minutes/Now showing/ 3.5 stars

In a role that cannot be said to be a stretch, Liam Neeson (above) plays a decent bloke with a set of skills that allows him to break a man's neck with not much more than a stern look.

Nels Coxman (Neeson) operates a snowplough for a Colorado ski resort. His son is found dead from a drug overdose. Later, he is told his son may have been murdered by a mob boss nicknamed Viking (Tom Bateman). Coxman takes advantage of his record as an upstanding citizen and his knowledge of the mountains to take down the gang, one member at a time.

What sets this thriller apart is that all the characters, good and evil, are invested with personalities and drive. There is much less focus on Neeson's one-man army than in a standard revenge flick.