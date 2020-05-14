Film picks: Documentaries Unteachable, A Secret Love and Becoming

UNTEACHABLE (PG)

77 minutes/Available to rent via The Projector

This Singaporean documentary, about a local teacher Meixi and her Normal Technical students, premiered to a sold-out audience at the 30th Singapore International Film Festival in 2019 and won the Audience Choice Award.

Independent movie theatre The Projector has launched the documentary exclusively on its video-on-demand platform and the documentary is available to rent for a 24-hour viewing period for US$9.99 (S$14.20).

The documentary is available to rent until Sunday (May 17).

The Projector will also host a special Facebook Live question-and-answer session with director Yong Shu Ling and Damian Ng, one of the students featured in the documentary, on Saturday (May 16) at 3pm.

Rent Unteachable at this website.

A SECRET LOVE (R21)

82 minutes/Netflix

Terry Donahue, a Canadian women's baseball player, held a secret close to her heart for most of her life.

Donahue, who died last year aged 93, was a lesbian. For over six decades, she kept her relationship with Pat Henschel a secret, pretending they were close friends, before they finally married in 2015 on Donahue's birthday.

The documentary was written and directed by Chris Bolan, Donahue's great-nephew, and produced by well-known American showrunner Ryan Murphy (Glee, 2009 to 2015).

Henschel, now 91, is still living in the apartment the couple shared at a Canadian assisted living facility.

BECOMING (PG)

89 minutes/Netflix

Follow the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, on the American book tour of her bestselling memoir Becoming (2018).

The documentary of the same name, directed by Nadia Hallgren, gets up close and personal with Mrs Obama, providing intimate access to her life, spliced with footage of her as first lady.

She is seen speaking to various communities while on tour and addressing her frustrations at the 2016 election that put Mr Donald Trump in the White House.

The documentary is produced by Higher Ground Productions, a production company Mrs Obama formed with her husband former US president Barack Obama.

They have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce content for the streaming giant.