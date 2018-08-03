Film Picks: Doctors without borders film festival

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS FILM FESTIVAL

The festival honouring the work of the volunteer medical corp working in some of the world's most dangerous places concludes this weekend.

Afghanistan: Medics Under Fire (PG13, 25 minutes) examines a 2015 incident when an American gunship opened fire on a Doctors Without Borders hospital, killing more than 40 people. What appears to be a tragic accident in the eyes of the American military leaves some convinced that medics are being targeted.

There will be a post-screening talk by Dr Lim Chin Siah, who has volunteered in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Till Sunday, various times ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: doctorswithoutbordersfilmfest.com

THE THIRD MURDER (2017, PG)

125 minutes

Screened as part of a celebration of the works of acclaimed Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda, this legal thriller is a departure for the director, who tends to focus on family dramas.

In this work, a Golden Lion nominee at the Venice Film Festival, a lawyer is defending a murder suspect who has confessed - then comes proof that the case is not as straightforward as it looks. Stars Masaharu Fukuyama and Koji Yakusho.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Till Thursday, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard) and $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

VIDDSEE JUREE AWARDS SINGAPORE

Following similar events in other parts of South-east Asia, this short film competition organised by the Viddsee video streaming site comes to Singapore for the first time.

Ten films, from independent film-makers and schools in Singapore, have been shortlisted for the finals.

The event will also feature talks and workshops, which are open to the public, and will close with the awards ceremony on Aug 19 at The Projector cinema.

Among the short films is Grandma In July by film-maker Kai Xiang Chang, a 17-minute drama about how those who have died are still among us.

INFO: www.viddsee.com/juree/singapore2018

LUMINATION

To mark National Day, The Arts House will look at the Singapore identity through its movies this month.

Among the works to be screened is Sandcastle (NC16, 2010), film-maker Boo Junfeng's debut feature. A young man is driven by a desire to dig into his father's past as a Chinese school student activist, but meets resistance from his family.

WHERE: The Arts House Screening Room, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN:Tomorrow to Aug 12 ADMISSION: $9 a screening INFO: www.theartshouse.sg