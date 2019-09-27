Film Picks: AD Astra (PG13)

AD ASTRA (PG13)

123 minutes

This space adventure moves across billions of kilometres of space to dig into the interior of astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt). Roy is roiling with abandonment issues. Astronauts come back to their families, but his father Clifford (Tommy Lee Jones), for reasons that become clear later in the story, never made the return journey.

When a series of mysterious power surges hit Earth, Roy is called in for a secret mission.

The source of the deadly surges is Project Lima, a mission to seek extraterrestrial life that ventured out decades ago. To stop the surges, Roy must go to Mars, the base closest to the Lima ship. From there, he can send a message to his father Clifford, the Lima commander, silent for 16 years and presumed dead.

THE STREET FIGHTER (NC16)

91 minutes

This classic Japanese martial arts work from 1974 is noteworthy for a couple of reasons. It was the first movie in the United States to get an X rating for violence. Also, Bruce Lee may have had more graceful gongfu moves, but actor Sonny Chiba (left) had a direct, head-smashing style that was all his own.

The film will be screened in the original Japanese with English subtitles. The screening is organised by the Singapore Cult & Underground Film Festival.

WHERE: Chye Seng Huat Hardware Coffee, 150 Tyrwhitt Road MRT: Lavender WHEN: Oct 4, 7.45pm ADMISSION: $20 (includes a complimentary craft beer) INFO: thestreetfighter.peatix.com

JINPA (NC16)

87 minutes

The cinema of Tibet might not be well known, but it deserves to be. This chance to watch a film by one of the nation's most renowned film-makers, Pema Tseden, should not be missed.

This drama, produced by Hong Kong's Wong Kar Wai (Chungking Express, 1994; In The Mood For Love, 2000), tells the story of a truck driver whose journey is interrupted by two events: the killing of a sheep and a meeting with a man on a mission of vengeance.

Winner of the Best Screenplay Award at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

WHERE: Filmgarde Bugis+,201 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Oct 12 and 13, 2pm ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: https://bit.ly/2nq7Fx1

