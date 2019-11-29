Film Picks

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

This is a rare opportunity to watch on the big screen a lush period piece released in 1998. Flowers Of Shanghai (PG13, 113 minutes, screening tomorrow, 4.15pm, Filmgarde Bugis+) is adapted from the classic novel of the same name.

Directed by Taiwanese master Hou Hsiao-hsien, it stars Tony Leung (above, centre), Carina Lau and Michiko Hada in a story woven around the men who patronise a famed brothel in 19th-century Shanghai and the women who work there.

A LAND IMAGINED AND WET SEASON

Missed the mystery-drama A Land Imagined (NC16, 95 minutes, 3.5 stars) during its run in cinemas this year? To mark its win of two prizes at the Golden Horse Awards (for Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score), Cathay is bringing this story of a local cop (Peter Yu, above right) and his search for a missing migrant worker from China back for a short engagement. Go to cathaycineplexes.com.sg for the latest schedules. Also, look out for its release on DVD at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Anthony Chen's follow-up to Ilo Ilo (2013), Wet Season (M18, 103 minutes, 4 stars), which opens this week, also picked up a Best Actress Golden Horse Award for Yeo Yann Yann (above left). She plays a teacher whose loneliness is eased when she crosses lines, both personal and professional.



KNIVES OUT (PG13)

130 minutes/3.5 stars

The comedy-tinged murder mystery is a star-studded affair that could have been that most awful of creations: A party in which everyone, except the viewer, is having a good time.

But writer-director Rian Johnson loves cinema too much to let that happen.

This new work expresses his fondness for the Agatha Christie flick. A "gentleman sleuth of great renown", Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, above, deploying an outrageously broad Southern accent), is called in to investigate a murder in a mansion that is "practically a Clue board", according to one guest-suspect.

This is a film-maker having fun and who is too smart and empathetic to let things become overly clever or nerdy. An array of A-listers, from Toni Collette to Chris Evans to Jamie Lee Curtis, play the suspects. They never look too smugly in on the joke, each turning in an earnest performance.