Film Picks

THE FAREWELL (PG)

101 minutes / 4 Stars

"Chinese people have a saying. 'When you get cancer, you die. You die from fear'." It's a line delivered by Billi's mother, Jian, played by Chinese-Australian actress Diana Lin. Both of Billi's parents were adults when they migrated from China to the United States. They still have a lot of the old country in them.

Those protective sentiments cause family members to hide from Nai Nai (Zhao Shuzhen) or Grandmother, who lives in Changchun, China, her diagnosis of terminal lung cancer. Everyone in the clan, except Billi (Awkwafina, or Nora Lum, above), agrees that she must go into her final months in blissful ignorance.

It soon becomes clear that lying is just business as usual for this immigrant family: Billi shields her parents from unpleasant truths about her life, just as they shield Nai Nai from hard facts.

FACES OF KOREAN WOMEN

This programme of 24 films is curated by the Asian Film Archive to mark a century of Korean cinema. The focus is on women in film, with the slate going back to the 1930s to showcase works with strong female characters.

Bong Joon Ho is known as the maker of the Palme d'Or-winning Parasite (2019). In 2009, he released murder mystery Mother (R21, 129 minutes) which now has a fierce following.

Fans will be able to enjoy Bong's black-and-white remastered version, available for the first time in cinemas here. The film, winner of festival awards from Busan to Los Angeles, stars Kim Hye Ja (right) as the mother of a mentally challenged son who is accused of murder.

WHERE: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Fort Canning

WHEN: Sunday - Nov 17

ADMISSION: Tickets $10 a screening, or $20 for three tickets and $30 for 5 tickets

INFO: asianfilmarchive.org

11TH LOVE & PRIDE FILM FESTIVAL

The festival celebrating LGBTQ-related issues is back with films from China, Italy, the United States and other countries. LGBTQ means lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Opening film Tremors (2019, R21, 107 minutes) comes from celebrated Guatemalan writer-director Jayro Bustamante. Pablo (Juan Pablo Olyslager, above) seems to have it all: high-paying financial job, a beautiful wife and two wonderful children. But he will risk it all for the love of his life. Tremors will screen next Thursday at GV Suntec City

WHERE: GV Suntec City, 03-373 Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard; and GV Grand, 03-125 Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade

MRT: Various

WHEN: Thursday - Oct 20

ADMISSION: Opening night, $18. All other screenings, $15

INFO: www.gv.com.sg