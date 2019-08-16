Film Picks

IN FABRIC (R21)

116 minutes/Opens today

Curses, cults and creepy mannequins all come together in this work of comedy-horror from British writer-director Peter Strickland.

With its weird women, surrealism, electro soundtrack and backdrop of deep reds, greens and gold, one could put Strickland into the fan club of Dario Argento, an Italian film-maker best known for his horror films in the 1970s and 1980s like Suspiria (1977).

But In Fabric, which tells the story of a cursed dress, appears to be more a tongue-in-cheek love letter than a straightforward homage.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: From today, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK (NC16)

108 minutes/Now showing/4 stars

Norwegian director Andre Ovredal, perhaps under the influence of Oscar-winning producer Guillermo del Toro (The Shape Of Water, 2017), believes in the goosebump-raising power of stillness. The camera lingers on the uncanny faces and physiques of the film's monsters, giving the viewer time to feel the chills.

In 1968, Stella (Zoe Margaret Colletti), Auggie (Gabriel Rush) and Chuck (Austin Zajur) are three teens who, because of a Halloween prank gone awry, run into stranger Ramon (Michael Garza). For thrills, the four visit the long-abandoned Bellows mansion. Stella finds and takes away a book, an act that brings a curse on everyone.

Based on the children's book series of the same name.

27TH ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL

One of Singapore's longest-running festivals returns with six new feature films and free screenings of older works at Lasalle College of the Arts and National University of Singapore.

The opening film is The Other Story (2018, 112 minutes, rating to be confirmed) from celebrated film-maker Avi Nesher (The Wonders, 2013; The Matchmaker, 2010).

In telling the story of how Anat (Joy Rieger), a woman from a liberal, secular family, turns to religion and hopes to marry Shahar (Nathan Goshen), a member of the Orthodox community, Nesher hopes to illuminate how understanding faith is the key to understanding families.

WHERE: FilmGarde Bugis+, Level 5, 201 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Aug 29 to Sept 1, various times ADMISSION: $13 INFO: fgcineplex.com.sg