Film Picks

EUROPEAN UNION FILM FESTIVAL

The 29th edition of the festival will showcase 27 films from across Europe, in a variety of genres. The 2017 Austrian period drama, Mademoiselle Paradis (M18, 97 minutes), is based on the inspiring true story of the 18th-century pianist Maria Theresia von Paradis and her relationship with the doctor trying to cure her blindness.

The movie stars Maria Dragus and Devid Striesow.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: May 10 to 19, various times ADMISSION: Tickets at $12 INFO: www.euff.sg

SUSPIRIA (R21)

152 minutes/4 stars

Director Luca Guadagnino uses every trick known to modern film prosthetics to create a work that offers more than atmospheric chills.

A naive American from a religious family, Susie (Dakota Johnson, above), has come to West Berlin in 1977 to train at an elite modern dance academy. She becomes a star pupil under the tutelage of Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). Susie is a witness to a few strange events, such as the disappearance of another student, Patricia (Chloe Grace Moretz).

Loosely based on the classic supernatural horror movie of the same name, which was made by Dario Argento and released in 1977.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road WHEN: Now showing, various times MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

THE WORLD'S END (NC16)

109 minutes/Now showing on Netflix/4 stars

Released in 2013 and the last of three comic satires from Edgar Wright that impose Hollywood movie tropes on mundane English life, this work asks the question: What would happen if a robot invasion happens while a bunch of blokes are trying to relive their youth through an epic pub crawl? The answer is a fun action-comedy that examines what it means to grow up and give in to the inevitabilities of middle age.

The film stars (from left) Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Eddie Marsan.