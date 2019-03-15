Film Picks

GUANG (PG)

89 minutes/Now showing/4 stars

An autistic man, Wen Guang (Kyo Chen), is sent to look for work by his younger brother (Ernest Chong). But his attempts at getting hired fail.

Wen Guang behaves in a way that causes potential employers to reject him. His brother, who has raised him since the death of their mother, resents postponing his ambitions to look after him.

Malaysian film-maker Quek Shio Chuan, who co-wrote the screenplay based on his real-life experiences with his brother, has coaxed gut-wrenching portrayals from the two main actors, while at the same time, never losing an acerbic comic tone.

Wen Guang is the picture of child-like innocence, but around him are supporting characters who nail their portrayals of funny, prickly Kuala Lumpur types with pithy lines.

HAPPINESS FILM FESTIVAL

The documentary, Finding Hygge (PG13, 2018, 90 minutes), explores the Danish concept of hygge (pronounced hoo-ga), which can be understood to mean cosiness, warmth, contentment or, simply, happiness.

As Denmark is often at the top of lists of happiest countries, it might know something that others do not.

Finding Hygge will be screened on March 22 at 7.30pm. This will be followed by a discussion with counsellors and a representative of the Royal Danish Embassy in Singapore.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Wednesday to March 24 ADMISSION: $15 for general admission and $36 for a bundle of tickets to three films; tickets at happinessfilmfestival.peatix.com

SINGAPORE HERITAGE SHORT FILM COMPETITION TRAVELLING SHOWCASE

This edition of the competition features heritage food as its theme. The screenings of the eight winners and finalists will highlight everything from kueh to dumplings.

The competition is organised by the Singapore Film Society and supported by the National Heritage Board, the Chinese Language and Cultural Fund of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and Hong Leong Foundation.

There will be a post-screening discussion with a film-maker of one of the short films.

WHERE: Malay Heritage Centre, 85 Sultan Gate MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sunday, 3 to 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free