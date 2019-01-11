Film Picks

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL

Opening the Japanese Film Festival this year is the zombie comedy One Cut Of The Dead (2017, above), an indie film which went on to make more than 250 times its production budget of 3 million yen (S$38,000) in Japan.

The film, about a director who chooses to keep the cameras rolling even when the cast are being ravaged by zombies, was also a surprise hit in Hong Kong and Taiwan due to its very meta sense of humour. Director Shinichirou Ueda will be in town for the opening.

Those who are not fans of zombie movies can look out for the other 30 Japanese films that will be shown at the festival, such as Lost In Ramen (2018), about three random strangers connected by their mutual love for a ramen stall, and The 8-Year Engagement (2017), a tearjerker based on a real story where a bride falls into a coma months before her wedding.

WHERE: Shaw Theatres Lido, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road; The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Orchard (Shaw Theatres Lido), Nicoll Highway (The Projector)

WHEN: Jan 18 to Feb 10

ADMISSION: From $13 a film, from www.shaw.sg and theprojector.sg

BLACK MIRROR: BANDERSNATCH (M18)

90 mins/Netflix

Set in the 1980s, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is about a young programmer (Fionn Whitehead, above) who begins to question reality as he adapts a fantasy novel into a video game.

The official running time of this unique interactive film is 90 minutes, but it could take up to three hours to complete. That is because in this special episode of Black Mirror, the critically acclaimed sci-fi series about the horrors of technology, viewers have to make decisions for the main character as the story develops, which will lead them down different paths.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY SING-ALONG (M18)

Part of the fun of watching Bohemian Rhapsody, the award-winning biopic about Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek, above), the late frontman of British rock band Queen, is to sing along to all of the iconic group's tunes.

Well, now you can do it out loud and unabashedly at this special screening of the film, which will flash the lyrics on-screen.

Where: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm

ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg