Film Picks

TAIWAN ANIMATION FESTIVAL

Taiwan is known for producing live-action feature films filled with authentic local flavour - a quality that is evident in its animated films as well.

Catch five of the island's most acclaimed animated offerings at the inaugural Taiwan Animation Festival, which kicks off today and runs till Sunday .

One film to look out for is Grandma And Her Ghosts (1998), about a young boy accidentally unleashing a demon in his grandmother's old house in a rural Taiwanese fishing village during the seventh lunar month. It is said that the film, which touches on themes of death, tradition and generational differences, lost out on the Golden Horse award for Best Animation only because the jury members at the time were superstitious.

Director Wang Shau-di will be in attendance for question-and-answer sessions at both of the film's screenings.

WHERE: Screening Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Sunday, various times ADMISSION: Free, register interest by messaging the administrators on www.facebook.com/TaipeiRepOffice.in.sg/

Yip Wai Yee

FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL

This is the last weekend to catch award-winning titles at the French Film Festival, so get those tickets fast.

One of the hottest-selling films showing this year is Sink Or Swim (2018), about a group of men in their 40s who decide to form their town's first synchronised men's swimming team.

WHERE: Various locations, including Shaw Theatres Lido, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road, and Alliance Francaise, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Various WHEN: Till Sunday, various times ADMISSION: $11 to $19 INFO: www.institutfrancais.sg/french-film-festival-2018

Yip Wai Yee





THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT (M18)

155 minutes

Horror films can be gruesome. They can be disgusting. But there are a few no-go areas that even the most macho horror auteurs respect. One: No dead children or puppies. Two: Women can suffer, but make it quick.

Famously misanthropic film-maker Lars von Trier breaks both rules to deliver a work of horror that will make viewers question if they really are fans of the genre.

Architect Jack (Matt Dillon) is creatively blocked designing his perfect home. To compensate, he unleashes elaborately detailed acts of mental and physical sadism on men, women, children and, yes, small fuzzy animals.

Von Trier, inspired by facts gleaned from the crimes of real serial killers, delivers a double-barrelled assault on the senses.

WHERE: Golden Village Tiong Bahru, 04-105 Tiong Bahru Plaza, 302 Tiong Bahru Road MRT: Tiong Bahru ADMISSION: $13.50 from www.gv.com.sg

John Lui