Film Picks

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT (PG13)

147 mins

3.5 stars

Fans of the Mission: Impossible series have come to expect big action - grounded in reality, not computer trickery - and they will be plenty happy to note that the sixth instalment offers a satisfying amount of top-grade smash-ups, on the ground and in the air.

Tom Cruise, reprising his role as top agent Ethan Hunt, creates vehicular mayhem in the streets of Paris and makes gravity-defying leaps across London's rooftops in just two of this movie's spectacular setpiece stunts.

After the escape of terrorist leader Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), the Mission: Impossible team is forced to work with CIA agent Walker (Henry Cavill) as they try to foil Lane's plot to detonate bombs in major cities. But Hunt finds that his loyalty to his friends keeps getting in the way of the mission.

John Lui

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS FILM FESTIVAL

This festival will show five documentaries that introduce Singaporean audiences to Doctors Without Borders, the international humanitarian medical NGO known for its work in conflict zones as well as territories affected by endemic diseases.

The films include Afghanistan: Medics Under Fire (2016) and TB: Return Of The Plague (2014). After each screening, discussions with various Doctors Without Borders field workers will be held.

WHERE: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis WHEN: Aug 3 to 5, various times ADMISSION: Free. Register for tickets at doctorswithoutbordersfilmfest.com

Yip Wai Yee

ONLY YESTERDAY (PG)

119 mins

Here is a chance to catch one of Studio Ghibli's most celebrated animation classics on the big screen again: Only Yesterday (1991) by Isao Takahata is showing at Our Tampines Hub for one night only for free.

In the acclaimed film, which is "certified fresh" with a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Tokyo girl Taeko travels to the countryside of Yamagata, where she meets a family friend named Toshio. During her stay there, memories of her past resurface, leading her to realise that Toshio has helped her more than once in her growing up years.

WHERE: Festive Arts Theatre, 02-A2, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Aug 3, 7pm ADMISSION: Free. Register for tickets at https://goo.gl/HZQjw1

Yip Wai Yee

SET IT UP

Netflix/Any time on demand

Overworked and exhausted, office personal assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) come up with the perfect plan to finally get some free time for themselves - by setting up their respective bosses Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs) on a date with each other.

It is a simple premise, but the film, now showing on Netflix, has gotten strong reviews for its low-key charm that is reminiscent of classic 1990s romantic comedies.

Yip Wai Yee