Film Picks

EUROPEAN UNION FILM FESTIVAL

The event, in its 28th edition, is the longest-running foreign film festival in Singapore. In the Finnish romantic drama, The Violin Player (M18, 120 minutes), Karin (Matleena Kuusniemi, above) is a concert violinist whose career is derailed after an accident leaves her with a permanent hand injury. She turns to teaching and one day meets Antti, a student 20 years her junior. Director Paavo Westerberg will speak at a post-screening dialogue.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till May 20, various times ADMISSION: $12 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: www.euff.sg

BERGMAN CENTENARY

Brought back by popular demand, this retrospective celebrates the most well-known works of Swedish film-maker Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007). In The Seventh Seal (1957, PG, 99 minutes), a knight meets Death in person. To delay the inevitable, he asks Death for a game of chess before he carries out his duty, and in the conversation that follows, Bergman delves into the questions that have troubled humans for millennia.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sunday to June 3, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS: SINGULAR SCREENS

The festival's film section closes, fittingly, on renowned Iranian film-maker Abbas Kiarostami's last film, 24 Frames (2017, PG, 114 minutes, above). In this wordless experimental work, 24 still images are turned into short films through digital animation. Critics have called it a masterpiece and a worthy cap to a long, illustrious career, but others may find this example of "slow cinema" hard to take.

This film is among the selection in this annual event, which showcases the best and boldest new voices from around the world.

WHERE: Screening Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay When: Today ADMISSION: $9 a film, $24 for three films INFO: sifa.sg/programmes/singular-screens

LOVELESS (R21)

127 minutes

In this drama from Russia, nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at this year's Academy Awards, a disintegrating marriage is the background of a tragedy. As Zhenya (Maryana Spivak, above) and Boris (Aleksey Rozin) battle over their divorce terms and become involved in other relationships, their son Alyosha (Matvey Novikov) vanishes.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: May 26 and June 17, 5pm ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg