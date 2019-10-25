Film Picks: 13th Korean Film Festival

13TH KOREAN FILM FESTIVAL

Among the eight films screened this year is Lee Chang-dong's acclaimed mystery-drama Burning (2018, M18, 148 minutes, screens tomorrow, 4.30pm and Sunday, 7 pm at The Projector).

Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, it tells of a romantic triangle involving aspiring writer Jong Su (Yoo Ah-in), his lover Hae Mi (Jun Jeong-seo) and Hae Mi's new flame, the playboy Ben (Steven Yeun). Sexual jealousy and Ben's penchant for arson make for a volatile combination.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road, and Shaw Theatres Lido, Shaw House, Levels 5 & 6, 350 Orchard Road WHEN: Till Sunday ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: koreanfilmfestivalsg.com

23RD GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL

In the documentary Genesis 2.0 (018, PG13, 114 minutes, screens Nov 2, 2pm at Golden Village Plaza Singapura), a precious new resource - the tusks of the extinct mammoth - has just been discovered around the Arctic and is already under threat.

The melting ice cap is causing the ancient ivory to resurface. Among those seeking the treasure are geneticists hoping to bring back to life a long-dead creature.

This documentary, winner of the Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, is one of 20 films to be screened at the German Film Festival, now in its 23rd edition. They range from classics to new releases across almost every genre.

WHERE: Various locations including Golden Village Plaza Singapura, Singapore Botanic Gardens and Our Tampines Hub WHEN: Till Nov 10 ADMISSION: From $9.50 INFO: goethe.de/ins/sg/en/kul/sup/s19.html

PERSPECTIVES FILM FESTIVAL

The 12th edition of the festival celebrating films that deal with issues is organised by undergraduates from the Nanyang Technological University.

Among the works being screened is After Life (1998, PG, 118 minutes, screens tomorrow, 1.30pm). This film from acclaimed Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda proposes that, after death, humans are allowed to take only one cherished memory with them into eternity. The process of memory selection is guided by trained counsellors.

One day, one of the counsellors finds himself in an ethical quandary when he is asked to help someone with a personal connection to himself.

WHERE: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah/Clarke Quay WHEN: Till Sunday ADMISSION: $60 for a festival pass with access to all seven films; $13 for a single screening INFO: perspectivesfilmfestival.com