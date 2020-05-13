Fifty Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan posts picture of 'dress-up'

Fifty Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan posted a picture of himself wearing a red dress over his jeans and a pair of high heels on Instagram on Sunday (May 10) after his daughters gave him a makeover.

The Irish actor, 38, who has been in quarantine with his family at home in Gloucestershire, England, also sported a blue wig which had been braided into pigtails and tied with red ribbon.

"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn," he captioned the picture. "Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She's sweet."

Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner, 37, an actress and musician, have two older daughters aged six and four.

They welcomed their third girl, Dulcie Dornan, last year.

The star rejoined Instagram last month with a post of himself covered in blue paint.

He has since posted other playtime pictures, including one playing a game of twister in his home.