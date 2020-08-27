Female singers take charge

In these 10 new works, female Mandopop and Cantopop musicians switch up their styles, explore fresh genres such as R&B and electro-pop and show off their versatility.

1 DANCE/POP

CAPABLE OF LOVE

Amber An

You might remember her for playing a vapid, often-in-distress character in Singaporean director Jack Neo's Killer Not Stupid (2019), but Taiwanese actress-singer Amber An needs no protecting in her latest album.

Many tracks show her taking charge - from the empowering Super Girl to the taunting Chase Him If You Can. But she retains a girlish charm on some numbers such as Facial Blindness and Love Makes Up For Clumsiness.

2 R&B

4AM CALLS

Kimberley Chen

Who calls at 4am, telling you he regrets treating you poorly and wants to get back together with you?

Not someone you want to be with, says Taiwan-based singer Kimberley Chen in her latest single, a spunky number about staying away from people who call you only when they need you.

Good for her.

3 POP/R&B

MOONLIGHT

Where Chou

Taiwanese balladeer Where Chou is not known for her dancing abilities, but she lets her body do the talking in the music video for the lounge-y Moonlight.

Although her moves are not anything to shout about, the playful energy is refreshing and a welcome departure from her usual slow love ballads.

4 POP

YOU ARE

Relyne Ban

This lullaby-like song by Malaysian singer-songwriter Relyne Ban, one of the resident singers at Tin Box The Live House here, is about doing what you believe in and being happy, regardless of what others think. Her mellow voice blends nicely with the acoustic guitar riffs, making for a calming listen.

5 ELECTRONIC/ POP

100%

Soph T.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Soph T. sheds her girl-next-door image for a feminine, chic one in the publicity materials for her new song, which fits well with its modern, electronic sound.

The track is about the thought process one goes through when at a crossroads in a relationship.

6 JAZZ/SOUL

A BEDROOM OF ONE'S OWN

?te

No typo here. This Taiwanese singer-songwriter's name is pronounced "why-te", similar to the word "white".

Dubbed the Norah Jones (American jazz singer) of Hsinchu, the city where she was born and raised, this mysterious new artist performs with her face hidden. Her husky voice is perfect for the soothing songs in this album - from the intoxicating Baby Cakes to the heady Shadow.

7 POP

29

Lulu Huang

Taiwanese host Lulu Huang who co-hosted the StarHub Night Of Stars 2019 event here last November, shows she can not only sing, but also handle different types of songs.

The 29-year-old's versatility is on full display through this album's varied offerings - from the funky Let Us Be Together to the reflective Move House to the sweet For Baby Sister. The well-rounded work also features Hokkien songs such as Beautiful Love Song and Stomachache.

8 POP

OPPONENT

Stephanie Ho

Comparing a romantic partner with an opponent, this moving Cantonese song by Hong Kong singer Stephanie Ho explores the thrills and risks of such a dynamic.

The bittersweet tune is a theme song for the TVB drama Al Cappuccino (2020), about a struggling stage actor who goes undercover as a mafia boss for the police.

9 ELECTRONIC/POP

GO GWENDOLYN

Serrini

This trippy, nostalgia-tinged number by indie Cantopop singer-songwriter Serrini, who is based in Hong Kong, will have you reaching for your headscarves and dancing shoes.

Its kaleidoscopic lyric video shows the singer having a blast in a bar and dancing around in sunglasses.

10 POP

HAPPY AND UNHAPPY BUTTERFLY

Vivian Chow

The Mandarin version of Hong Kong singer Vivian Chow's 2011 Cantonese song Bonsai has never been officially released - until July this year.

Delivered in her signature gentle voice, the Mandarin lyrics are about being hopeful in life and not missing the forest for the trees. They differ from the Cantonese version, which uses cultivating bonsai as a metaphor for love.