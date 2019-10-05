Faye Wong's daughter in ritzy boarding school

SHANGHAI • Singer Faye Wong reportedly sent her daughter Li Yan to a ritzy boarding school in Switzerland in a bid to shield her, and her high-maintenance lifestyle, from the paparazzi's prying eyes at home in China.

Last year, Li Yan went on a shopping spree with her pals, spending 100,000 yuan (S$19,300) in two hours.

But the intention to put her under the radar is not going according to plan.

The 13-year-old, whose father, actor Li Yapeng, is divorced from Wong, has been enrolled in College Alpin Beau Soleil for more than a month. It reportedly costs more than US$100,000 (S$138,000) a year for tuition and boarding, a sum which has set tongues wagging online.

The school has released a photo online, which shows Li Yan and other students touring its grounds.

Netizens were quick to scrutinise her fashion choices, with her bag said to cost HK$9,500 (S$1,670) and her Gucci sneakers HK$7,500, topick portal reported.

In another photo Li Yan posted, netizens estimated that her Off-White sweatshirt and bag cost more than US$10,000.

But she is also learning to be more discreet. In the photo she posted, she used software to erase the Gucci logo from her shoes.