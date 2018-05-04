Faye Wong in talks to make '$63 million' debut on Hunan TV reality show

HONG KONG - Pop queen Faye Wong is in talks to make a lucrative debut on Chinese reality television, say Hong Kong reports.

Rumour has it she will earn an appearance fee of 80 million yuan (S$16.8 million), or even 300 million yuan (S$62.9 million), for a Hunan TV music show expected to premiere on July 20.

The show is being produced by musician Kubert Leung, the music director of Hunan TV's popular I Am A Singer series.

Pop and film stars including Kit Chan, Lala Hsu, Eason Chan, Na Ying, Carina Lau, Maggie Cheung, Vicki Zhao and Wong's daughter, Leah Dou, are rumoured to be on the guest list for the new show.

Wong's manager Katie Chan tells on.cc news site: "I don't know at all which guests are involved, ask the TV station. I can only say we're in talks."

There has long been talk of Wong asking "seafood prices" - at least 8 million yuan to give a performance - says on.cc. For her comeback concert tour in 2010, she was said to have earned 6.5 million yuan for every show. In 2016, she earned a reported 100 million yuan for a Shanghai concert that was live-streamed.