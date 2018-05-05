Faye Wong could bag $16.8m for TV show

HONG KONG • Pop queen Faye Wong is in talks to make a lucrative debut on Chinese reality television, say Hong Kong reports.

Rumour has it she will earn an appearance fee of 80 million yuan (S$16.8 million), or even 300 million yuan, for a Hunan TV music show expected to premiere on July 20.

The show is being produced by musician Kubert Leung, music director of Hunan TV's popular I Am A Singer series.

Pop and film stars, including Kit Chan, Lala Hsu, Eason Chan, Na Ying, Carina Lau, Maggie Cheung, Vicki Zhao and Wong's daughter, Leah Dou, are rumoured to be on the guest list.

Wong's manager Katie Chan told on.cc news site: "I don't know at all which guests are involved, ask the TV station. I can only say we're in talks."