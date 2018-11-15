Fantastic Beasts parallels US politics

Johnny Depp is Grindelwald, an evil wizard, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.
Alison de Souza In Los Angeles

J.K. Rowling - author of the Harry Potter wizarding stories - makes no secret of her disdain for the policies and tweets of United States President Donald Trump.

So it is easy to see parallels between Mr Trump and the villain of her second Potter prequel film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, which opens in Singapore today.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2018, with the headline 'Fantastic Beasts parallels US politics'. Print Edition | Subscribe
