Fans want Yang Mi to come clean about Wei Daxun

SHANGHAI • Chinese actress Yang Mi's fans want her to go straight to the heart of the matter: Is she dating actor Wei Daxun?

They are upset that she has kept quiet even though reports of Wei leaving a hotel in Shanghai, where she was staying, have circulated online.

According to the On.cc portal, Yang, 33, and Wei, 30, became close friends after teaming up in Chinese variety show Great Escape.

Talk about their blossoming romance started to spread in August this year. In Shanghai, they were spotted entering the hotel separately and he was said to have spent the night there.

She was shooting a television drama in Shanghai while he was in the city for a beauty-award event.

Yang and Hong Kong actor Hawick Lau, 45, were divorced last December. They have a five-year-old daughter.

Some people think Yang is reluctant to address the romance talk until she is more certain about her relationship with Wei.

Wei's fans are also asking him about it, threatening to withdraw support for him if he keeps mum.

The actor has drawn speculation that he could be using her - Yang is more well-known - to further his career.