Fans upset over lack of support for BigBang singer Seungri's solo tour

SEOUL - Fans are upset that BigBang singer Seungri has not been provided with "firepower" in his current solo tour of Asia.

Reports have surfaced that even Mr Yang Hyun-suk, chief executive of the boyband's management agency YG Entertainment, does not know that Seungri is on tour.

According to the Korea Portal website, Seungri told his audience in Hong Kong that his boss had called him before he went on stage.

Mr Yang apparently asked him what he was up to and the singer had to update him that he was on tour. Seungri took the opportunity to ask Mr Yang for more back-up dancers, but Mr Yang ignored his request, telling him that his star power was surely enough to hold the attention of fans.

Other fans have lashed out at YG for doing very little to promote Seungri's shows.

The singer, whose bandmates T.O.P, G-Dragon, Daesung and Taeyang are serving their mandatory military service, is expected to enlist this year.

Seungri is slated to perform in Singapore on Feb 23.