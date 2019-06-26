Fans petition for Keanu Reeves to be named Time's Person of the Year 2019

Could Keanu Reeves be joining the ranks of Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and Angela Merkel soon?

A petition on change.org has called on Time magazine to name the 54-year-old actor as "Person of the Year" this year.

It was started by his fan Jackson Beem two weeks ago, who called the John Wick (2014) star "the most wholesome person alive".

Beem wrote, "Keanu has secretly donated millions of his earnings to children's hospitals and other charities, and has done amazing things for people in public while ask (sic) for nothing in return."

More than 104,000 fans have signed the petition as of Wednesday (June 26) afternoon, with some of the signers calling him "a true role model" and an "amazing person".

Reeves disclosed in a 2009 interview with magazine Ladies' Home Journal that he has started a private foundation which provides aid to children's hospitals and cancer research. There were also reports on the Internet detailing his secrets acts of kindness.

The past few months have been good to Reeves, with the actor starring in the well-received John Wick: Chapter 3 and voicing action figure Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4.

The actor famous for starring in movies such as Point Break (1991), Speed (1994) and The Matrix (1999) made a cameo as himself in the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, and was recently dubbed "the Internet's boyfriend".

Late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and other persecuted journalists were named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" last year, with past honourees including former United States president Obama, Facebook chief executive Zuckerberg and German chancellor Merkel.