Fans pay their last respects to Aretha Franklin

DETROIT • Two decades ago, after Ms Rhonda Jefferson had suffered another broken rib at the hands of an abusive boyfriend, her friends told her that she needed to leave him.

But she could not quite find the strength, she said on Tuesday, until the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin gave it to her.

Ms Jefferson remembers lying in bed, listening to music, when her CD began to skip and repeat one particularly famous Franklin refrain: "R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me."

Ms Jefferson said she took that as "a sign from a goddess" and left her abuser for good that day, which explains why she and her daughter drove all night from Philadelphia to join the thousands who came to view Franklin as she lay in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History here.

"I never got to meet her, I never got to tell her that I love her," Ms Jefferson said. "But I'll be damned if I ain't going to say goodbye to her. She saved my life."

The adoring public came from far and wide to glimpse Franklin, resplendent in a red gown and red pumps and with cherry red lipstick on a placid smile, lying in a gold coffin surrounded by flowers.

At one point in the morning, the line of visitors waiting to enter the first of two 12-hour viewing periods on Tuesday and yesterday stretched for five blocks.

Franklin was only the third person to lie in state at the Wright Museum, said Mr George Hamilton, the museum's interim executive director.

Tomorrow, there will be an invitation-only funeral at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for Franklin, who died of cancer on Aug 16 at age 76. It will be a star-studded event, featuring singers Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, former United States president Bill Clinton and many others.

But the viewings on Tuesday and yesterday were for her fans, who started lining up late on Monday.

Ms Camille Howard, a 46-year-old human resources executive from Austin, Texas, flew up and was in line by 10pm, spending the night bonding and praying with other Franklin devotees.

"I knew that it would be crowded, I knew that the world was going to want to come and see her for the last time," Ms Howard said. "It's a celebration of her life. We had a great night."

Ms Glenda Jones, 60, of Toledo, Ohio, said she had rearranged plans to be present for the viewing.

"I told my doctor last week, I say, 'I'm going to a funeral, you got to reschedule me.' And the doctor says, 'I'm sorry to hear that, Glenda, who passed?' and I say, 'Aretha!'"

The doctor asked, she said, "Oh, you knew her?

"I say, 'No, but I grew up with her!'" Ms Jones added.

NYTIMES