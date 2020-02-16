Fans of actor Ahn Jae-hyun, who was slammed in divorce spat, fret after he posts 'forget me'

Ahn Jae-hyun, who has not reacted to Ku Hye-sun's many attacks on his character and behaviour during their divorce dispute, has alarmed fans with an online post.

"Please forget me," wrote the actor, 32, on Feb 15.

He added an emoji of a wilting flower.

K-culture fans, still reeling over the deaths of singers Goo Hara, 28, and Sulli, 25 - they were reportedly abused by netizens over their love lives, are interpreting his post as a cry for help.

Ku, 35, who is in the midst of divorce proceedings after she revealed in August last year that he wanted a separation, apologised recently that she had gone too far in shaming him.

She revealed that he liked alcohol, spoke to other women on the phone in her presence, and had an affair with an actress.

That led to an apology from Ahn to Oh Yeon-seo, his co-star in drama People With Flaws.

Ahn, who married Ku in 2016, was later dropped by cosmetics brand Merbliss and fashion chain Giordano as Ku's revelations dented his image.

But some netizens feel that his latest post might be aimed at Ku, instead, after she said she had been childish in handling the domestic storm.

She had also said that she has accepted that their relationship is over and that she wants to study to start all over again.

Netizens feel that he supports her new path in life, and that his post reinforces her desire not to dwell on the painful past.