Fans not allowed to get close to Japan's top cosplayer

TOKYO • Want to meet Japan's top cosplayer Enako?

You can take a photo, but it is best that you take along a camera with a long-focus lens.

Enako who again drew hordes of fans at the recent Comiket Market in Tokyo, is so popular that security staff do not allow fans to come too close to her.

Instead, she struck winsome poses in the centre of a cordoned-off circular zone, with fans crowding the perimeter.

The 25-year-old, according to SoraNews24 portal, makes about US$10,000 (S$13,850) a month from cosplay through appearances and merchandise sales.

Last year, she reportedly made $130,000 in just one day at Comiket, reaping huge dividends from a cultural phenomenon that caught her interest back in 2007.

Enako, who is also a singer and actress, later posted her appreciation, thanking the fans for turning up in the intense summer heat over the weekend.

Comiket, which also showcases manga and anime, drew a record 730,000 turnout over four days.