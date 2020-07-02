Fans moved by touching tribute to late actor-model Godfrey Gao in the final scene of his last drama series

TAIPEI - The final episode of actor Godfrey Gao's last drama We Are All Alone aired on Wednesday (July 1) with an ending scene that paid tribute to the late actor.

Fans of the Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model were devastated when he died unexpectedly in November last year after he collapsed while filming Chinese variety series Chase Me. He was just 35.

We Are All Alone, which is available in Singapore via streaming platform iQiyi, was Gao's last drama series.

He played the romantic lead opposite Qin Lan, who is best known for her portrayal of Empress Fucha in Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018).

The final scene in the last episode was a clip of Gao looking over his shoulder and smiling as the sun sets in the background. It was set to the series' soundtrack To Love You by Taiwanese singer Ele Yan.

The lyrics were particularly fitting with lines like "Too late/To hold you back as you're leaving". Fans took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to share the touching scene and many said they shed tears watching it.

Since Gao's death, fans have been sending flowers to his grave at Chin Pao San Cemetery in Taipei. However, the cemetery said it would stop accepting flowers on Wednesday (July 1) after scammers reportedly cheated several of them.

In an Instagram post, Gao's girlfriend Bella Su thanked fans for the flowers and the love they have shown him over these past months.