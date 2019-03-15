Fans cheer Gal Gadot on for her Instagram post

NEW YORK • Fans of Gal Gadot have described her shout-out to Brie Larson as a wonderful gesture.
Gadot, happy over another actress scoring a box-office smash with a superhero role, lauded Larson's outing as Captain Marvel in an online post, writing: "I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats."
Gadot herself had done well with Wonder Woman back in 2017.
Her Instagram post was accompanied by an artwork that showed the two superheroes - Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel - with arms linked.
Captain Marvel earned US$500 million (S$680 million) worldwide in less than a week while Wonder Woman raked in more than US$800 million in total.
Larson herself has been happy to do her part to promote her film.
According to various media sources, she turned up on Saturday at a New Jersey theatre where she helped to sell snacks.
"Thank you so much for coming. You guys are so awesome to come on opening weekend," Larson saluted the fans.