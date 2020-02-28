Fann Wong shares note written by father while he was in ICU

While many are familiar with her posts of husband and son on social media, Singaporean actress Fann Wong is also an active Instagrammer when it comes to sharing about the other man in her life, her father.

The 49-year-old recently posted a note written by her father while he was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Mr Fann Chin Khew, 78, has since been discharged.

He was unable to speak while intubated in the ICU and could communicate only through a whiteboard, the actress' sister, Ms Fann Wen Qing, 35, said in an Instagram post. Both daughters did not disclose what illness he had.

The picture, uploaded by the Mediacorp star on Sunday, showed Mr Fann's scribblings, which expressed his wish to see his wife after the tube was removed. He even penned down Mrs Fann's phone number so that he could contact her.

The actress captioned her own post: "my father, my hero".

Her sister posted: "First thing he wanted was to see my mum."

Now that Mr Fann has been reunited with his wife at home, he says that he has forgotten what he wanted to say to her.

Fann and actor Christopher Lee, 48, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in September last year with their five-year-old son Zed.