FanFan to hold first show here

Taiwanese singer-songwriter FanFan’s concert in Singapore will be one of the last legs of a world tour that began in 2017.
PHOTO: FANFAN/INSTAGRAM
1 hour ago
Taiwanese singer-songwriter Christine Fan, who is also known by her stage name FanFan, will be holding her first concert in Singapore since her music debut in 2000.

The 43-year-old will stage her concert - one of the last legs of a world tour that began in 2017 - at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 16.

Ticket prices range from $108 to $198 and will be available from today at 10am.

The tour - titled Road To Happiness - has included stops in cities in America, Canada and China as well as Kuala Lumpur.

She also released a track of the same name for the concert - where she is expected to belt out her hits.

  • BOOK IT / FANFAN ROAD TO HAPPINESS

  • WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

    WHEN: Nov 16, 8pm

    ADMISSION: $108 to $198 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshub.com.sg)

The America-born singer is known for numbers such as Journey, the theme track for the 2002 Taiwanese idol drama Tomorrow, and love songs like Black And White (2006) and The Most Important Decision (2011) - both odes to her relationship with Taiwanese entertainer Blackie Chen.

The two tied the knot in 2011 after dating for 10 years and, after several rounds of fertility treatments, welcomed their twin sons, River and Ryan, in 2015.

She is also known for her hosting gig on variety show Bang Bang Tang from 2006 to 2009.

