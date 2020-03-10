Fan Bingbing takes hygiene into her own hands

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has jumped on the National Handwashing Dance bandwagon.

The dance, which originated in China, aims to teach netizens correct handwashing techniques to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The 38-year-old actress posted the video last Friday on her social media platforms, including her Instagram account.

Along with the video, she posted a message, encouraging netizens to keep up good hygiene: "Wash your hands frequently and protect your health."

She also encouraged them to "lead healthy lives together".

Fan, who is known for acting in dramas such as The Empress Of China (2014), had disappeared from public view for several months in 2018 over a tax-evasion scandal before resurfacing on social media and apologising for her indiscretion. The actress was fined 883 million yuan (S$176 million) in 2018 for tax evasion.

Her latest post has received mixed responses from netizens.

One commentator told her to "get lost" and asked sarcastically: "Have you washed yourself clean?"

However, other comments were more positive.

One netizen wrote: "Still beautiful as always. Take good care of yourself, sister," while another commented: "Waiting for your return."

Other celebrities, including Chinese actress Huang Shengyi of Kung Fu Hustle (2004) fame and Hong Kong actress Ada Choi, have also posted videos of themselves doing the handwashing dance as China continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.