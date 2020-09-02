Fan Bingbing sued by two companies

It looks like Chinese actress Fan Bingbing's legal woes are not over, two years after her tax-evasion scandal.

On Monday, Chinese media reported that Fan, who has yet to make a full return to the entertainment industry, has been sued by Le Vision Pictures, with the case to be heard on Sept 14.

Le Vision is suing Wuxi Aimeishen Movie & Culture, a company under Fan and her mother Zhuang Chuanmei, due to contractual disputes, according to information on the Chinese courts' website.

The Chinese media said the case was over the movie L.O.R.D: Legend Of Ravaging Dynasties 2, which stars Fan, singer Kris Wu and Hong Kong actor William Chan.

Le Vision is one of the investors in the fantasy movie, which was scheduled to be screened in July 2018. It was held over after Fan was accused in May 2018 over her inking of so-called "yin-and-yang contracts" to avoid paying taxes.

She then disappeared from public view for several months before resurfacing on social media after an investigation by the Chinese tax authorities found her guilty of tax evasion.

She was ordered to pay more than 800 million yuan (S$159 million) in overdue taxes and fines.

Last week, Chinese media reported that the actress has also been sued by a company under Chinese actor Wu Xiubo, with the case first mentioned on Aug 10.

Khorgos Buer Culture Media is seeking damages over contractual disputes reportedly relating to television serial Legend Of Ba Qing and movie Sky Hunter (2017).

Legend Of Ba Qing is an epic historical drama that stars Fan and Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang.

The show was scheduled to air in April 2018, but was canned after Gao was arrested in Australia in March that year, when a woman accused him of sexual assault. Fan's tax-evasion scandal did not help matters. Gao was acquitted in March this year.

The case over Sky Hunter, which was directed by Fan's ex-fiance Li Chen and stars both of them, was allegedly due to financial disputes.

However, Fan, who turns 38 on Sept 16, did not seem perturbed by the two cases, as she posted on Weibo photos of herself attending director Jia Zhangke's art exhibition late on Monday. She also posted photos of herself with Jia and actors like Liao Fan and Song Jia.