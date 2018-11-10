Fahrenheit member's personal affairs go public

TAIPEI • Aaron Yan, a member of hit Taiwan boyband Fahrenheit, is now in the hot seat after a man went public with details of their alleged relationship.

The man, known as Mr A, claimed that the celebrity had cheated on him, dating two other men at the same time.

Yan, 32, has issued an apology to his fans over the issue, though he did not explicitly refer to Mr A.

Entertainment portal Shanghaiist cited Mr A as saying that Yan did not shy away from introducing him to his celebrity pals.

Yan, now an actor, also splurged on gifts, air tickets for trips overseas and rental expenses.

But when Yan began to keep his distance after two years, a spurned Mr A started to investigate, contacting the media over what he had dug up about Yan's alleged relationships with two other men.

Yan, in his apology, said: "I am very sorry for not handling my private affairs well.

"I once gave my true feelings to someone, but when it ended, I didn't handle it well, causing the situation to turn into what it has become today - this I didn't expect.

"I apologise to those I have caused pain. I will learn from this and become a better person."

His manager is disputing Mr A's story, saying the photos that Mr A dug up showed Yan with the same man, instead of three as alleged.

Fahrenheit, which was formed in 2005, is in hiatus after its members pursued solo projects from 2012.