Face/Off to get makeover

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood's remake obsession shows no signs of easing as another iconic movie is slated for a makeover.

Hong Kong director John Woo's 1997 hit Face/Off, which starred John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, is the next film to get a facelift.

According to entertainment news website Deadline, the movie will be rebooted by film studio Paramount Pictures with a new cast.

The original film tells the story of a federal agent Sean Archer (Travolta), who exchanges his face with that of terrorist Castor Troy (Cage) in order to extract information on a bomb's location from Troy's jailed brother Pollux (Alessandro Nivola). Things get complicated when Troy wakes up from his coma and takes on Archer's identity.

Deadline says the new Face/Off film will be written by The Cloverfield Paradox (2018) screenwriter Oren Uziel. It will be produced by Neal Moritz, who is famous for producing the 2001 to 2017 The Fast And The Furious movies, with David Permut, one of the producers of the 1997 film, serving as executive producer.