F1 concert: Cardi B out, Gwen Stefani in

American rapper Cardi B will not be performing at the Formula One (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix this year, said race promoter Singapore GP yesterday.

This is due to a rescheduling of her September and October tour.

She was scheduled to make her debut performance here on Sept 21.

She is the first solo female artist to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album for her record, Invasion Of Privacy, released last year.

The rapper has been removed from the F1 website's entertainment line-up, which includes headline acts such as Swedish House Mafia, Raja Kumari, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hans Zimmer.

Singapore GP also announced that American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani will be joining this year's line-up, and is scheduled to perform on Sept 21.

Tickets to her concert and the Singapore Grand Prix start at $188 for a single-day Saturday ticket and $278 for a three-day ticket.