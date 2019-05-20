Expect a grand spectacle for Andy Lau's Singapore concerts

Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau will perform four concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, from Sept 25 to 28, as part of his latest My Love Andy Lau World Tour.

This marks the superstar's return to Singapore after 11 years. His last concert in Singapore was in 2008, also at the same venue.

His current tour kicked off at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December last year and tickets to all 20 shows were snapped up shortly after going on sale.

The solo concerts were his first following a 2017 horse-riding accident, in which he had been thrown off a horse during a shoot for a tea commercial in Thailand and suffered multiple fractures in his pelvis.

He spent nearly two months in hospital and was out of action for more than half a year.

In August 2017, he attended his first film premiere in Hong Kong after the incident for the action film The Adventurers (2017), which he starred in.

During the Hong Kong concerts of his current tour, Lau sang Cantonese hits such as You Are My Woman and If One Day as well as Mandarin numbers such as Forget Love Potion and Chinese People.

BOOK IT / MY LOVE ANDY LAU WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Sept 25 to 28, 8pm ADMISSION: $168 to $368 from Sports Hub Tix (go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888)

To replicate the Hong Kong concert, close to 40 containers containing the full stage, as well as props and costumes, will be shipped to Singapore.

At the upcoming show, Lau will perform on a grand four-sided stage that has 60 lifts and two catwalk stage extensions, which will move in accordance to the music.

Different scenarios will be created through video projection and lighting effects.

A giant projection screen will cover more than half of the arena's ceiling, showcasing various visual effects and artworks, including a picture drawn by Lau's seven-year-old daughter, Hanna.

Concert promoter Unusual Entertainment is organising the Singapore leg of the tour, and the Chinese Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings is the event's official media partner.

Priority booking is available for American Express card members. Centurion Card members can book from 10am to 11.59pm on May 30, Platinum Card members can book from 4 to 11.59pm that same day and all other eligible Amex card members can book from 10am to 11.59pm on May 31.

General sales start from June 1 at 10am.