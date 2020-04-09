Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore self-isolate together

LOS ANGELES • Adversity makes strange housefellows. Former Hollywood power couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis might have divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, but the famous exes are self-isolating together, along with their children.

Their actress daughter, Tallulah Willis, 26, posted a photo of her parents, their arms around each other's shoulders and giving the thumbs-up as they pose for the camera.

Also in the photo are Tallulah's 28-year-old sister Scout Willis, also an actress; Tallulah's boyfriend, film director Dillon Buss; and the family dogs.

The entire clan, including one dog, sported cheery striped green pyjamas. Everyone, but the dogs, was also grinning widely. The image, posted on Instagram on Monday, was captioned: "Chaotic neutral."

Moore also posted another picture on Instagram - with more family members.

Willis' wife, model Emma Heming, was not in the photos, but there were no hard feelings. Heming, 41, commented: "Not many can pull that colour off. Lookin' good squad."

While the scene might strike many as odd, Willis, 65, and Moore, 57, have a famously strong friendship even after their split. Moore attended Willis and Heming's wedding in 2009 and was also present when the couple renewed their vows 10 years later.

Moore has also expressed that she is "proud of (their) divorce" in her 2019 best-selling memoir, Inside Out.

The heart-warming scene has garnered much attention from netizens. One did not seem to approve and said: "Social not really distancing."

Tallulah responded: "We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution." She also reminded people to "please stay inside and wash your hands".

Other netizens had more positive reactions. One said: "Aw, this makes me so happy to see. Blessings."