Excuse me, are you a real model?

Stories of how supermodels are discovered are part of the industry lore. Gisele Bundchen was eating at a McDonald's restaurant in Brazil when her life changed forever.

Natalia Vodianova was selling fruit at a market in Russia and Adriana Lima was spotted at a mall at 13.

Then, there is Shudu, a striking Instagram model from Africa with more than 130,000 followers.

She got her runway start from Mr Cameron-James Wilson, a 29-year-old, London-based photographer.

But Shudu is not human, a fact he revealed after her image went viral, ending months of speculation about her origin earlier this year.

Shudu, called "the world's first digital supermodel", arrives at a time when Instagram, Snapchat filters and photo-editing apps that rely on artificial intelligence have blurred the lines between reality and fantasy. They have turned ordinary people into paintings or delicately-featured, digital avatars who preen for "likes".

This summer, Time magazine included a digital avatar-turned-style icon named Lil Miquela to its list of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.



Lil Miquela, a digital avatar-turned-style icon, has 1.3 million fans. PHOTO: LIL MIQUELA/ INSTAGRAM



Lil Miquela - who was being managed by a computer software firm in Los Angeles at one point - has 1.3 million fans.

Virtual models like Lil Miquela and Shudu are just the beginning of the avatar revolution, some industry observers said. As people grow increasingly comfortable with these manufactured online identities, some brands see an opportunity to capitalise on them, Mr Wilson said.

"There are plenty of models out there, but it's hard to find somebody who is truly unique," he noted.

"A 3D model can't walk down a runway for you, but they can be digital spokesmen that help you shop or serve as the face of your customer service."

Manipulating digital images of real humans has already been blamed for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards, which begin to impact children as early as five years of age, according to experts.

Now, some fear an incoming wave of digital models will place even more pressure on people, particularly women, to live up to an extreme, synthetic version of beauty.

Mr Wilson, a fashion photographer by trade and an avid gamer at heart, created models with dark skin, feminine curves, fine wrinkles and stretch marks to promote diversity and embrace natural beauty.

He recently launched The Diigitals, an agency devoted to his growing roster of virtual models.

Mr Wilson said his models appeal to the "luxury market" due to the cost and time it takes to produce a 3D avatar. A single model can cost thousands of dollars and require hundreds of hours to produce.

"Do I think 3D models will impact editorials and put human models out of work? No, not really," he said. "It's a completely different space."

But a British company that launched in April is already marketing itself as an alternative to human models. Imraz Models calls itself an "Imagined Reality Modelling Agency". Its website said its designers can "make faces to fit" any marketing campaign.



Shudu has been dubbed "the world's first digital supermodel". PHOTO: SHUDU/ INSTAGRAM



"Brands can specify the look they're exactly after, down to the race, gender and hairstyle," Mr Philip Jay, a former Playboy photographer who co-founded Imraz Models, told CNN.

Mr Kelvin Boon, owner of the Boon Models agency, said: "People don't connect with images that resemble cartoons. But if avatars begin to look like real people, it's going to take a lot of power away from modelling agencies. Brands will need human models only for promotional events and walking the runways and that's pretty much it."

Others said models and celebrities could license out their digital avatar, allowing them to book multiple appearances simultaneously.

A model might appear at a New York fashion shoot, but her digital avatar could be in China promoting a movie using the local dialect.

Lil Miquela already hawks merchandise from brands like Margiela and Prada, as well as promotes Hollywood movies, a luxury hotel and Barneys Beverly Hills.

On her Instagram feed, posts highlighting niche designers and streetwear fashion are interspersed with posts drawing attention to social issues like police brutality, homelessness and the United States President Donald Trump administration's child refugee separation policy.

Mr Jerry Lu, an investor who writes about frontier technology, said: "You have a population of millennials and Gen Z and who are becoming super fluid with their identities, especially online."

He noted that some young people have multiple Instagram accounts for different facets of their lives.

"Avatars represent this fluidity of persona and companies are beginning to realise that having avatars built into their social networks is a useful way to connect with their audience."

WASHINGTON POST