Ex-reporter gets jail for molesting Jang Ja-yeon

SEOUL • Jang Ja-yeon, who committed suicide at age 29 in 2009, was said to have left behind a list of 40 names of men who sexually abused her.

No one has been hauled up to court despite official inquiries into her death.

But the case was reopened last year amid renewed calls from the public - inspired by the #MeToo movement in America - to bring the culprits to justice.

Jang's colleague, actress Yoon Ji-oh, 31, in particular, has been unrelenting in her drive to expose the wrongdoings.

On Monday last week, there was good news for Jang's fans when the renewed case brought about a conviction, with a judge sentencing former Chosun Ilbo reporter Cho Moo-gae to one year in jail.

The judge said Cho had molested Jang at a birthday party for her agency's chief executive in 2008.

He said that while there were differing opinions over Yoon's trustworthiness, he found her testimony reliable and corroborated by others at the party, reported the allkpop portal.

Yoon, who said she feared for her safety, had solicited for monetary help in March, an initiative which was slammed by some as a bid to milk the generosity of well-wishers.

The news of Cho's downfall was welcomed by netizens, but many are still sceptical that a big shot would be hauled up next.

It has been "disgusting to see the way her (Jang's) abuse was swept under the rug by everyone in power, including the police, for the protection of the rich and influential", one netizen wrote.

"Even here, only the lowest member of the totem pole is being punished."